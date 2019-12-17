Taapsee Shares First Look of ‘Haseen Dillruba’ With Vikrant Massey

Taapsee Pannu is all set to present a dark murder mystery with Vikrant Massey in her next, Haseen Dillruba. The actor shared the film’s poster on Twitter and wrote, “I maybe bad but I’m perfectly good at it. Stepping into the world of #HaseenDillruba. Can’t wait for you guys to meet HER in theatres on 18th September 2020!”

The poster shows a woman stepping on blood, with what looks like a Hindi pulp fiction book lying next to it. The film releases on 18 September 2020.