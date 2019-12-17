Taapsee Shares First Look of ‘Haseen Dillruba’ With Vikrant Massey
Taapsee Pannu is all set to present a dark murder mystery with Vikrant Massey in her next, Haseen Dillruba. The actor shared the film’s poster on Twitter and wrote, “I maybe bad but I’m perfectly good at it. Stepping into the world of #HaseenDillruba. Can’t wait for you guys to meet HER in theatres on 18th September 2020!”
The poster shows a woman stepping on blood, with what looks like a Hindi pulp fiction book lying next to it. The film releases on 18 September 2020.
The film will be helmed by ad filmmaker and director Vinil Mathew, who directed the 2014 film Hasee Toh Phasee. Aanand L Rai, who’ll be producing the film, also shared the poster, and a photograph of Taapsee and Vikrant.
He wrote, “It’s bloody love! Presenting #HaseenDillruba. An edge of the seat murder mystery starring the very talented @taapsee and @masseysahib. Directed by @vinilmathew & written by @kanikadhillon! Music by @itsAmitTrivedi! Hits the theatres on 18 Sept 2020! @aanandlrai #HimanshuSharma.”
Vikrant Massey will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, opposite Deepika Padukone. The film tells the story of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. Taapsee Pannu’s next will be Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, releasing on 28 February 2020. She took to Twitter on Monday to share the release date of the film.
