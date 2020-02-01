Taapsee’s Thappad Poster Accused of Being Copied From Mexican Film
A day after social media pointed out a striking similarity between the new poster of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Bhoot: The Haunted Ship and Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Jallikattu, the team behind Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad has also been accused of plagiarism.
A social media user has pointed out that the Thappad poster has a resemblance to the 2012 Mexican film After Lucia. Both the poster show close-up shots of the actors captured in motion, presumably after being shot.
The Thappad trailer dropped recently, and it charts the journey of Taapsee as she files for a divorce after her husband (played by Pavail Gulati) slaps her. The clip shows the reaction of different people around her, as they try to justify the act calling it ‘just one slap.’
As for Bhoot, one social media user wrote “Will Bollywood ever think something original? shamelessly copied poster of Jallikattu #bhoot.” Another user tweeted, “#Bhoot poster... Wow...What an original thought #jalikattu @DharmaTwoPointO @DharmaMovies #copycat @vickykaushal09 @ganeshmatkari.”
