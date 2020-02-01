Taapsee’s Thappad Poster Accused of Being Copied From Mexican Film

A day after social media pointed out a striking similarity between the new poster of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Bhoot: The Haunted Ship and Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Jallikattu, the team behind Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad has also been accused of plagiarism.

A social media user has pointed out that the Thappad poster has a resemblance to the 2012 Mexican film After Lucia. Both the poster show close-up shots of the actors captured in motion, presumably after being shot.