Taapsee Pannu's 'Rashmi Rocket' to Go on Floors in November
Priyanshu Painyuli stars opposite Taapsee in the film.
Taapsee Pannu will start shooting for her upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket, in November this year. The sports drama will be directed by Akarsh Khurana, who earlier helmed Karwaan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. Taapsee took to social media to share the news that the film will go on floors in November.
Sharing a picture of herself from the film, she wrote, "Getting back on track, one lap at a time! #RashmiRocket to start shooting this November. #FridaysWithRSVP." Priyanshu Painyuli will be starring opposite Taapsee.
The film's first motion poster was unveiled last year in August. Sharing the motion poster on Twitter, Taapsee had written,"On your marks...Get set....Halo..Meet the headstrong and fearless #RashmiRocket.@MrAkvarious @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies @iammangopeople #NehaAnand #PranjalKhandhdiya @shubhshivdasani. Music for the motion poster: @LesleLewis.Shooting starts soon."
