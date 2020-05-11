T-Series Office Sealed After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19
The office of the music record label and production house, T-Series in Mumbai has been sealed after one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus. The office has been sealed by BMC and is being completely sanitized. Some of the helpers and caretakers were residing within the office premises as they did not get a chance to go back to their hometowns.
Here is what Bhushan Kumar had to say:
We have recently found out that one of our own at the T-Series office has been tested positive for COVID-19. Some of the security personnel and helpers reside within the office premises since they did not get a chance to go back to their hometowns due to the nationwide lockdown.
All employees of T-Series are like family and we have taken utmost care to respect this situation. While the person who has been positively infected is receiving the proper care, we have taken the government recommended medical steps to make sure that the office building is completely sanitized. As law abiding citizens, we at T-Series have followed all rules of lockdown and are currently working from home as directed
We have always taken care of each other and in these trying times, we will strive hard to make sure that each and every person of the T-Series family comes out a winner at the end of this fight against the global pandemic.