SWA Awards 2020: 'Article 15', 'Soni', 'Taarak Mehta' Honoured
The SWA Awards 2020 was organised by Screenwriters' Association.
The first SWA Awards 2020, organized by the Screenwriters' Association, was held on Sunday, 27 September. Hosted by actors Varun Badola and Rajeshwari Sachdeva, the event focused on the writers of feature films, TV shows and web series.
Below is a list of winners:
TV Comedy
Best Story: Nitin Keswani for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Best Dialogues: Bhavna Vyas for Baavle Utaavle
Best Screenplay: Aatish Kapadia for Bhakharwadi
TV Drama
Best Story: No Award
Best Dialogues: Preeti Mamgain for Mere Dad Ki Dulhan
Best Screenplay: Kartick Sitaraman for Mere Dad Ki Dulhan
Web Series
Best Original Drama: Richie Mehta & Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh for Delhi Crime
Best Original Comedy: Devika Bhagat & Ishita Moitra for Four More Shots Please!
Best Adaptation: Dhruv Narang, Nihit Bhave, Pooja Tolani and Varun Grover for Sacred Games - Season2
Lyrics
TV/Web- Best Lyrics: Zama Habib for 'Ek Chup Tum, Ek Chup Main' from the show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein
Feature Films - Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir for 'Teri Mitti' from the film Kesari
Feature Films
Best Gender-sensitive Script: Ivan Ayr & Kislay for Soni
Best Debut Writer: Ivan Ayr & Kislay for Soni
Best Dialogues: Vijay Maurya for Gully Boy
Best Story: Anubhav Sinha & Gaurav Solanki for Article 15
Best Screenplay: Anubhav Sinha & Gaurav Solanki for Article 15
