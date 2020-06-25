Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara is set to have a digital premiere on 24 July. The movie will stream on Disney+Hotstar. Also starring, Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan, the movie marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.Mukesh Chhabra welcomed this decision, saying,“Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director, but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be left alone to release this film. He always showered immense love on me as I was making the film and his love will guide us as we release Dil Bechara”.Don’t Use Sushant’s Death to Rebel Against Nepotism: Irrfan’s SonUday Shankar, President, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India, said in a statement, “We are humbled to be able to play a small part in sustaining the legacy of a fine actor like Sushant Singh Rajput. To celebrate his life and extraordinary work, Dil Bechara will release directly on digital this July on Disney+ Hotstar; and will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers across India. Our prayers and wishes to his family and loved ones”Sharing the news, Sanjana wrote on Instagram, “A story of love, of hope, and of endless memories.” She also shared the movie will be available for subscribers as well as non-subscribers of the streaming platform.Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name.Sushant’s Fan Paints a Touching Portrait of Him With His Dog Fudge We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.