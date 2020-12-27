Reveal CBI Findings in Sushant Singh Rajput Case, Asks Deshmukh

On Sunday, Anil Deshmukh, the Maharashtra Home Minister said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should reveal findings of their investigations in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“It has been more than five months since the investigation began, but CBI has not revealed if actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered or he died by suicide. I request CBI to reveal findings of the investigation at the earliest,” said Deshmukh at a press conference.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on 14 June 2020. The Mumbai Police had declared it death by suicide but after pressure from the actor’s family, friends and fans, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the case in August.

As part of the CBI’s investigations, they had requested a special team convened by AIIMS for a second opinion on Sushant Singh’s autopsy. According to reports, the seven member forensic team headed by Dr Sudhir Gupta in its report to the CBI had concluded that the actor died by suicide.