Sushant Case: What Has Happened in the NCB Probe So Far

Eight people have been arrested till now by the NCB with six being directly linked to the probe while two were arrested when the investigation was launched under criminal sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The first to be arrested for alleged drug peddling were Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora. NCB officials have reportedly said that through Lakhani and Arora, they reached Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar. Vilatra and Parihar are allegedly linked to the Sushant drugs case as they were in touch with Samuel Miranda. Both Lakhani and Arora have been granted bail.

On 4 September, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Samuel Miranda were arrested by NCB. The agency had carried out searches in both their houses that day.

The following day, Sushant's house help Dipesh Sawant was also arrested.

ANI quoted NCB officials as saying, ""On the basis of statements of Dipesh Sawant, house help of late actor #SushantSinghRajput, & digital evidence collected by NCB, it's clear that Dipesh is an active member of drug syndicate connected with high society personalities & drug suppliers."