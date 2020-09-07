Sushant Case: What Has Happened in the NCB Probe So Far
Along with the CBI and ED, the NCB is also probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
Rhea Chakraborty is currently being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that is probing allegations of drug abuse related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Here's what the NCB investigation has resulted in so far:
Criminal Case Against Rhea, Three Others
On 26 August, the NCB had filed a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty and three of her acquaintances (including her brother Showik) under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, claiming proof about consumption of banned substances, as reported by Indian Express.
The officials said that the case was registered after the Enforcement Directorate alerted them of WhatsApp conversations between Chakraborty and others regarding cannabidiol, LSD, MDMA and marijuana. Along with Rhea, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda was also booked.
Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde had, however, denied all charges saying that the actor has never consumed drugs and is ready for a blood test.
Showik to Samuel Miranda - The Arrests
Eight people have been arrested till now by the NCB with six being directly linked to the probe while two were arrested when the investigation was launched under criminal sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
The first to be arrested for alleged drug peddling were Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora. NCB officials have reportedly said that through Lakhani and Arora, they reached Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar. Vilatra and Parihar are allegedly linked to the Sushant drugs case as they were in touch with Samuel Miranda. Both Lakhani and Arora have been granted bail.
On 4 September, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Samuel Miranda were arrested by NCB. The agency had carried out searches in both their houses that day.
The following day, Sushant's house help Dipesh Sawant was also arrested.
ANI quoted NCB officials as saying, ""On the basis of statements of Dipesh Sawant, house help of late actor #SushantSinghRajput, & digital evidence collected by NCB, it's clear that Dipesh is an active member of drug syndicate connected with high society personalities & drug suppliers."
What the NCB Has Reportedly Said
As per reports, NCB officials have said that Miranda used to allegedly procure drugs on the purported instructions of Showik. The agency has reportedly said it needs Showik in custody to investigate the allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and Dipesh Sawant. The NCB also said Showik was needed to verify the financial trail.
While seeking remand of one person last week, the NCB has reportedly told a local court that it was looking into “the drug citadel in Mumbai, and especially Bollywood” in this probe.
It's a Witch Hunt, Says Rhea's Lawyer
Before her questioning by the NCB began on Sunday, 6 September, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde had said she is innocent. "“Rhea is ready for arrest as this is a witch hunt and if loving someone is a crime, she will face the consequences of her love. Being innocent, she has not approached any court for an anticipatory bail in all the cases foisted by Bihar police now with CBI, ED and NCB", the lawyer said in a statement.
Following Showik's arrest his father Indrajit Chakraborty had also broken his silence, saying, “Congratulations, India. You’ve arrested my son, I'm sure my daughter is next on the line. You’ve effectively demolished a middle class family. Ofcourse, for the sake of Justice everything is justified. Jai Hind”.
