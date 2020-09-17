Rhea Was in 'Waiting Area' During Mortuary Visit, Says SHRC

According to the statements submitted by the BMC, there is a 'waiting area' where relatives and other close people of the deceased are permitted, whereas the autopsy room and main morgue are where bodies are kept. Sayeed told IANS, "From the records made available, the person concerned (Rhea Chakraborty) was in the designated waiting area and not beyond the point. That is the spot from where she may have viewed the late actor (Sushant Singh Rajput)".

On 25 August, the SHRC had issued a notice to Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police, asking them for an explanation as to why Rhea was permitted inside the mortuary when even the closest family members of a deceased are not allowed inside without being assisted by the police or hospital staff.