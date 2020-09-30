Rhea Booked u/s 27A for Non-Disclosure of Sushant’s Drug Use: NCB

Amongst the points raised by Additional Solicitor General, Anil Singh, in his submissions on behalf of the NCB was that - if a person does not disclose the fact of drug consumption by another person, it will amount to 'harbouring' of an offender. This point was made to justify the invocation of Section 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

What is Section 27A of the NDPS Act:

Section 27A of the NDPS Act deals with ‘financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders', and attracts a punishment in the range of 10 to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.