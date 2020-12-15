SSR Case: NCB Sends Gadgets of Actors to Gujarat Forensic Experts
85 gadgets of Bollywood actors and their associates have been sent to DFS in Gandhinagar.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has sent 85 gadgets of Bollywood actors and their associates collected in the past 45 days to the Directorate of Forensic Sciences (DFS) in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror. The NCB is currently investigating a drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
The report states that data from 30 of the cell phones have been handed over to the NCB by DFS, on the basis of which the anti-drug agency has been conducting searches and making arrests in Mumbai.
A source told the publication that the extracted data contains deleted voice and video clips, chat messages and the numbers from which they were sent. The NCB has also sent samples of drugs seized from the raids to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in order to nab the supplier network and track down the buyers.
The Mumbai Mirror report also states that most of the gadgets are cell phones of celebrities, their associates and alleged drug peddlers that were seized during the investigation.
Sources added that the cell phones belong to Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and their acquaintances.
Rhea Chakraborty and Showik were arrested by the NCB for alleged possession of drugs, while the other actors were questioned by the agency.
A source told the publication, "The huge storage capacity on these cell phone are posing a challenge for the DFS. Often, existing tools do not support extraction, so new tools have to be procured".
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June, the NCB had begun its probe after receiving communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding alleged chats related to consumption, procurement, usage and transportation of drugs. More than 25 people have been arrested so far.
Apart from the NCB, the CBI is also looking into the actor's demise.
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.