Live

Showik and Miranda Likely to be Produced In Mumbai Court

Updates regarding the ongoing investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput

The Quint
Updated05 Sep 2020, 04:59 AM IST
Bollywood
1 min read
Samuel Miranda being taken for questioning.
i

Showik, Miranda Likely to be Produced in Mumbai Court

According to reports, Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda who were arrested on Friday night in connection with the drugs probe in the ongoing investigation on actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, are likely to be produced in a Mumbai court on Saturday.

Chakraborty and Miranda were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under various sections of the NDPS Act on Friday after questioning.

Published: 05 Sep 2020, 04:49 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!