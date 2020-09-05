Showik and Miranda Likely to be Produced In Mumbai Court

Live
Updates regarding the ongoing investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Showik, Miranda Likely to be Produced in Mumbai Court
According to reports, Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda who were arrested on Friday night in connection with the drugs probe in the ongoing investigation on actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, are likely to be produced in a Mumbai court on Saturday.
Chakraborty and Miranda were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under various sections of the NDPS Act on Friday after questioning.
Published: 05 Sep 2020, 04:49 AM IST
