Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI Files FIR Against Rhea, Others
Sushant died by suicide on 14 June.
The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, her family members Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection to the actor's death by suicide, as per a report by ANI.
The Centre has accepted Bihar government's request for a CBI inquiry into the case.
The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday, 5 August, heard actor Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai and stay on investigation by the Bihar police on allegations of abetment to suicide levelled by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father.
Calling Rajput a "talented and gifted actor" who passed away under "unfortunate circumstances", the court sought a response from the Maharashtra government as to who will have jurisdiction to probe the case – the Mumbai Police, the Bihar Police or the CBI.
The court further criticised the Mumbai Police for quarantining officer, Vinay Tiwari, who was leading the team of investigators from the Bihar Police in Mumbai.
“Serious allegations have been levelled against the petitioner. She has applied for transfer of proceedings from Patna to Mumbai. Bihar has entrusted it to CBI. SG Mehta submits that Centre has accepted CBI probe request," said Justice Roy, while dictating the order.
The court has given three days to all parties to reply. The state of Maharashtra also has to give the court an update on the investigation by Mumbai Police.
The next date of hearing will be scheduled in the following week.
Sushant died by suicide on 14 June.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.