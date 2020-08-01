Bihar Police to Interrogate Cast of Sushant's Film ‘Dil Bechara’

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence. Since then, his fans have been demanding for a CBI inquiry into his death case. Recently, Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against the actor's friend Rhea Chakraborty and her family for abetment to suicide and criminal breach of trust in Bihar.

The Mumbai Police and Bihar Police are investigating and holding rounds of questioning as new allegations surface each day.

According to reports, Bihar Police will be questioning the cast and crew of Sushant’s last film ‘Dil Bechara’. It is being said Mukesh Chhabra was interrogated by the Bihar police yesterday. They will be questioning the team members of the film who were around Sushant Singh Rajput while shooting his last film.