Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SC Reserves Judgment on Rhea's Petition
An FIR has been filed against Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment to suicide.
The Supreme Court has reserved its judgment on Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai in connection with the death of her partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput by suicide, reported ANI.
The court has also asked all the parties to file written notes of all precedent judgments compiled before the court by Thursday, 13 August.
As reported by ANI, Rhea's lawyer Shyam Divan told the top court, "There are serious apprehensions of bias in the case, the ends of justice will be met if prayers will be allowed". Divan also argued that the Patna FIR filed against Rhea under various sections including abetment to suicide is not connected with the incident.
On the other hand, Maninder Singh, Former ASG appearing for Bihar Govt, told the Supreme Court that the Mumbai Police have not cooperated with their Bihar counterpart in the case. The Bihar government has also said that no FIR has been filed in Mumbai with regard to Rajput's death, thus the Patna FIR is legal and valid, PTI reported.
On Tuesday, 28 July, an FIR had been filed in Patna against Rhea based on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh. Among other allegations, Rhea has been accused of abetment to suicide.
Some time back, Rhea filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court, alleging that media trials are already pronouncing her guilty and adding to her trauma.
