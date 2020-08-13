Sushant Case: Rhea Chakraborty, Bihar Govt File Submissions in SC

During the hearing, Rhea's lawyer Shyam Divan had reportedly told the top court, "There are serious apprehensions of bias in the case, the ends of justice will be met if prayers will be allowed". Divan also argued that the Patna FIR filed against Rhea under various sections including abetment to suicide is not connected with the incident.

On the other hand, Maninder Singh, Former ASG appearing for Bihar Govt, told the Supreme Court that the Mumbai Police have not cooperated with their Bihar counterpart in the case. The Bihar government also said that no FIR has been filed in Mumbai with regard to Rajput's death, thus the Patna FIR is legal and valid, PTI reported.

On 28 July, an FIR had been filed against Rhea under various sections including abetment to suicide based on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh. Sushant had died by suicide on 14 June.