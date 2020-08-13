Sushant Case: Rhea Chakraborty, Bihar Govt File Submissions in SC
Rhea had requested the Supreme Court to transfer the probe into Sushant's death to Mumbai.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty and the Bihar government have filed written submissions in the Supreme Court on the actor's plea to transfer FIR against her from Patna to Mumbai, as per a report by PTI. Some time back, Rhea had submitted a petition in the top court asking for the investigation into her partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death be transferred to Mumbai.
The Bihar government, in its reply, claimed that Bihar Police has jurisdiction to probe the case, as per a report by ANI.
"Vinay Tiwari, SP in Bihar, who reached Mumbai on August 2, with advance intimation to Mumbai Police, was virtually kept detained in the name of quarantine & not allowed to discharge his duties for the conduct of the investigation", the Bihar Govt added in the reply. It also said that Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Bihar "had requested Mumbai authorities for removal of quarantine of Vinay Tiwari, however, the same had been unfortunately disregarded by them".
On 11 August, the Supreme Court had reserved its judgment on Rhea's petition and had asked all the parties to file written notes of all precedent judgments compiled before the court by Thursday, 13 August.
During the hearing, Rhea's lawyer Shyam Divan had reportedly told the top court, "There are serious apprehensions of bias in the case, the ends of justice will be met if prayers will be allowed". Divan also argued that the Patna FIR filed against Rhea under various sections including abetment to suicide is not connected with the incident.
On the other hand, Maninder Singh, Former ASG appearing for Bihar Govt, told the Supreme Court that the Mumbai Police have not cooperated with their Bihar counterpart in the case. The Bihar government also said that no FIR has been filed in Mumbai with regard to Rajput's death, thus the Patna FIR is legal and valid, PTI reported.
On 28 July, an FIR had been filed against Rhea under various sections including abetment to suicide based on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh. Sushant had died by suicide on 14 June.
