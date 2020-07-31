Sushant's CA Denies Any Major Money Transfer to Rhea Chakraborty

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was recently accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's father of abetment to suicide and cheating. The FIR alleged that she siphoned off Rs 15 crore from him and that "Sushant's credit cards and bank accounts were run by Rhea and her family."

Now, in an interview to India Today, Sushant's CA has rubbished the news of any major money transfers between the two. CA Sandeep Shridhar said, "No major tranfer except a few thousand to Rhea's account. Once Rhea's mother had transferred him Rs 33,000. He was a film star so he had to maintain his lifestyle and expenses. They both travelled together and he lived as per his wish."

The CA, who also recorded his statement to the Mumbai police, also stated that the actor didn't have the amount of money that is being claimed by his family members.

He added, "He would spend on shopping and further expenses like rent and other things like travel which they travelled together. His networth was not that much as is being claimed. His income had dropped from the last one year.

Sushant died by suicide on 14 June at his Mumbai residence.