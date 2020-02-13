Sunny Leone, Husband Daniel Weber Fall Out with Business Partner
Actor Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber have parted ways with their business partner Sanjana Asher Kamdar after the latter accused the couple of copying her idea for their new business venture and plagiarising her logo for their school, Kidz Social, in Mumbai.
According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Kamdar entered a into a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) with the couple in 2019. She has since filed complaints at Juhu Police Station thrice and alleged that the couple have failed to compensate her for her services. “I agreed to offer my service and clientele when they came with an offer to invest in my business. Since then I worked for 10-11 hours a day on the agreement that I would be paid for my service. But in six months, I was just given Rs 1 lakh,” the 27-year-old told the publication.
Weber has countered the accusation, claiming that Kamdar has not honoured her part of the agreement and has taken Rs 4 lakh unauthorised. Their lawyer Mahesh Mahadgut said in a legal notice that loses are being incurred because of Kamdar’s limited engagement, contrary to what was agreed to when they entered into the LLP. Weber further claimed that she was told she would either receive profits or remuneration, not both. While she initially asked for a salary, Kamdar later agreed to a partnership with Sunny and Weber.
Kamdar has responded to these allegations by asking them to furnish proof of their claims. She says that money was withdrawn from their account, although she issued a stop-payment, asking the bank to withhold payment on her cheque.
After their partnership dissolved in December 2019, the three parties ran their ventures independently. While Sunny and her husband ran their school Kidz Social, Kamdar operated D’Art Fusion out of her Juhu home. Kamdar has accused the couple of plagiarising the logo of her business and hacking into her social media accounts. “My social media accounts have been hacked. If I google my school D’Art Fusion, you would be taken to Kidz Social,” Kamdar told Mumbai Mirror.
“There would be 5,000 other companies with similar logos. If the domain is not an existing domain where does the traffic go to? You can check with an IT company, if the domain is not available and not being used, of course the traffic is going to be redirected.” Weber responded.
After a couple of hearings before arbitrator Ranjeev Carvelho, the matter will be looked into on Friday, 14 February.
