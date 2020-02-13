Sunny Leone, Husband Daniel Weber Fall Out with Business Partner

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Kamdar entered a into a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) with the couple in 2019. She has since filed complaints at Juhu Police Station thrice and alleged that the couple have failed to compensate her for her services. “I agreed to offer my service and clientele when they came with an offer to invest in my business. Since then I worked for 10-11 hours a day on the agreement that I would be paid for my service. But in six months, I was just given Rs 1 lakh,” the 27-year-old told the publication.