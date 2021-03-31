Suniel, Akshay Get Nostalgic as 'Hera Pheri' Clocks 21 Years
"No wonder we underestimate how quickly time flies", wrote Suniel Shetty.
Actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Gulshan Grover turned nostalgic as their super-hit comedy Hera Pheri completed 21 years on Wednesday, 31 March.
The Priyadarshan directorial had opened on March 31, 2000.
"No wonder we underestimate how quickly time flies. It seems I blinked, and 21 years went by. What a film we made @priyadarshandir @akshaykumar @SirPareshRawal @GulshanGroverGG #Tabu. Missing #OmPuri ji very dearly today," Suniel Shetty tweeted.
Commenting on Suniel's tweet, Akshay Kumar wrote: "Agreed! Even we didn't know back then what a film we were making, each scene better than the other. Specially love this one: dhoti. Genius of Priyan sir and epic dialogues by late Neeraj Vora."
Actor Gulshan Grover, who was also a part of the cast, tweeted: "21 years of #Herapheri , what a film by director Priyadarshan @priyadarshandir Producer #firozNadiadwala and brilliant actors @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty @SirPareshRawal #Tabu #Asrani ji , late #OmPuri ji and #KabiraSpeaking."
Hera Pheri was followed by a sequel titled Phir Hera Pheri in 2006, and talks of a third film in the series keeps happening off and on.
