Sundance Film Festival Winners List: Two Indian Productions Take Home Prizes

As the Sundance Film Festival 2024 awards were handed out on Friday at the Ray Theater in Park City, Utah, two Indian productions, namely Girls Will Be Girls and Nocturnes, took home awards. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s maiden production Girls Will Be Girls, directed by Shuchi Talati won under the ‘Audience Award in the World Dramatic Entry’ category and lead actor Preeti Panigrahi won the ‘World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting’.