Sudha Murty's Advice to Ashwini Iyer For Her Debut Book 'Mapping Love'
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on why she is fussy about the names of her characters in films and in her novel.
Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, who is known for her film Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Panga, is making her debut as an author. The writer- director was working on her fictional novel for three years. Titled Mapping Love, the novel is a love story of Oorja and Anag. It is slated to launch on 1 August.
Speaking to The Quint Ashwini says, "There is a difference between loneliness and solitude. And writing a book is a very solitary process. It's something that you enjoy. It's only you and your book, and no one around really knows what you are doing."
She also shares what Sudha Murty's advice to her was, when Ashwini wanted to know how she manages writing in between other things.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.