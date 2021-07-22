Sudha Murty's Advice to Ashwini Iyer For Her Debut Book 'Mapping Love'

Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, who is known for her film Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Panga, is making her debut as an author. The writer- director was working on her fictional novel for three years. Titled Mapping Love, the novel is a love story of Oorja and Anag. It is slated to launch on 1 August.

Speaking to The Quint Ashwini says, "There is a difference between loneliness and solitude. And writing a book is a very solitary process. It's something that you enjoy. It's only you and your book, and no one around really knows what you are doing."