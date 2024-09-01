Stree 2 Box Office Day 17: Shraddha Kapoor’s film Mints Over Rs 455 Cr

According to Sacnilk, Stree 2 earned ₹16 crore on its third Saturday, pushing its total collection to ₹457.55 crore. The film is expected to cross the ₹500 crore mark by Sunday or Monday, joining the ranks of Hindi films like Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2, and Animal that have achieved this milestone.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, the horror-comedy Stree 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerji, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. The villain, Sunil Kumar, also known as Sarkata, has gained significant attention.

The film includes special appearances by Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and Tamannaah Bhatia.