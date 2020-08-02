Stellar Performances: Twitter Gives Thumbs Up to 'Lootcase'

Lootcase, starring Kunal Khemu, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey, Gajraj Rao and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, released on Disney+Hotstar on Friday, 31 July. Gajraj Rao, an MLA, has lost a suitcase full of cash and Vijay Raaz, who plays the don, is on a lookout for it. Meanwhile, Kunal Khemu, who plays an average middle-class man, suddenly finds himself in possession of the suitcase. What follows is a comedy filled with bad timings and hilarious dialogues.

The audience seems to have loved the film. Many took to Twitter to shower praises on the actors and even had nice things to say about the script.

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say: