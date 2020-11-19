SRK, Salman to Return as Raj, Prem in Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha?

The source added that SRK will use prosthetics and VFX to look like a younger version of himself. Shah Rukh has reportedly shot for the film in Delhi before flying to UAE to support Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

The Mumbai Mirror report also states that Aamir is in talks with Salman Khan for another cameo. "The makers are yet to decide which role he can bring back on screen. Salman Khan's Prem in Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Koun! was a huge hit with the audience in the 90s. Aamir is very keen to bring Prem back and the details of the character will be finalised soon", the source said. Laal Singh Chaddha might be the first film to see the three Khans share screen space.

Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandhan, is an official remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, and chronicles the journey of the protagonist over five decades.

