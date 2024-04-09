Srikanth Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Shines in Industrialist Srikanth Bolla's Biopic

Rajkummar Rao is all set to bring the inspirational journey of visually-challenged industrialist Srikanth Bolla on the big screen with his upcoming biopic titled Srikanth. Bolla was known for establishing the Bollant Industries, who gave employment opportunities to other visually impaired people.
The makers of Srikanth, unveiled the film's official trailer on Tuesday, 9 April. The film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, also stars Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar, and Jyotika in pivotal roles.
The trailer gives us a glimpse of Rao's Srikanth who tells former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam that he wants to become 'India's first visually challenged President.' We are then introduced to Jyotika's character, who plays his teacher and helps him sue the Indian education system and secure a scholarship to the renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
It also features Sharad Kelkar, an investor in Bolla's business, and Alaya F, who is likely to be his love interest.
Sharing the trailer of the film on social media, the makers wrote, "Embark on a journey where every moment becomes extraordinary through Srikanth's vision! #SrikanthTrailer Out Now! #Srikanth releases in cinemas on 10th May 2024."
Have a look at it here:
Srikanth is expected to hit the big screens on 10 May.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar has three other films in the pipeline including Stree 2, Mr and Mrs Mahi, and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.
