Sridevi Dialogues that We Can’t Get Enough Of

Sridevi’s sudden demise has left her fans and Bollywood film industry in shock. News of her death in Dubai due to a cardiac arrest reached social media late Saturday night and was confirmed by a family member.

The English Vinglish star who began her career as a child actor is known for her dance moves, her unique expressions, and impeccable dialogue delivery.

Sridevi dialogues have taught us about life, love, and everything in between. Here’s a look at some notable ones.