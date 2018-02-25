Sridevi Dialogues that We Can’t Get Enough Of
The dialogues that taught us about life, love, and everything in between.
Sridevi’s sudden demise has left her fans and Bollywood film industry in shock. News of her death in Dubai due to a cardiac arrest reached social media late Saturday night and was confirmed by a family member.
The English Vinglish star who began her career as a child actor is known for her dance moves, her unique expressions, and impeccable dialogue delivery.
Sridevi dialogues have taught us about life, love, and everything in between. Here’s a look at some notable ones.
1. On Life Being Unpredictable
Sridevi played Chandni Mathur in the Yash Chopra directed Chandni (1989), opposite Rishi Kapoor. The film had the popular songs, Mere Haathon Mein and Chandni O Meri Chandni.
2. On Wordplay
Directed by Yash Chopra, the romantic film Lamhe (1991) saw Sridevi in the double role of Pallavi and Pooja (mother and daughter). The actress also danced to the popular number, Chudiyan Khanak Gayeen, opposite Anil Kapoor.
3. On Greed
Salman Khan and Sridevi were paired together in the supernatural-fantasy Chandra Mukhi (1993).
4. On the Importance of Applying One’s Mind
As Geeta, Sridevi acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the action film Army (1996), directed by Raam Shetty.
5. On Self Love
Sridevi charmed us with her role as Shashi Godbole in Gauri Shinde’s English Vinglish (2012).
6. On Dilemma
Sridevi played the role of Devki Sabarwal in Ravi Udyawar directed thriller, Mom (2017).
What are some of your favourite Sridevi quotes and dialogues? Tell us in the comments section.
(The article is from The Quint's archives and is being republished to mark Sridevi's death anniversary)
