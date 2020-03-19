COVID-19: Spot Boys, Make Up Artists Hit Hard as Shoots Are Halted

The few assistant directors we spoke to however didn’t seem as worried. Ankur Singh, an assistant director who is working on a series produced by a massive streaming giant said, “The reason why I’m not panicking is because we are assuming everything will be fine by 1 April. I am a freelance AD, so we’ve been called and emailed and told to not give our dates to anybody because we will be resuming the shoot 1 April onwards.”

He added, “The people who are most worried are the technicians and the daily wage workers because they are the ones who stand to lose out. As an assistant director my contract with the company is till the end of March and so I will be getting paid regardless. But the daily wage workers- the light team, camera will definitely stand to lose out and are not getting paid.”

The assistant directors also come from backgrounds that are more privileged and well off, so can also write off a momentary loss of income.