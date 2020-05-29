The film and TV business has come to a complete halt. Ever since the lockdown was announced in March, there has been no production underway. Film and TV producers are itching to go back to work citing huge losses but the people suffering the maximum brunt of it are those who work as daily wage earners in the industry.Divya Unny, an actor and filmmaker herself, took to Facebook to share the story of a young spot boy, Fahim Shaikh. According to her post, Fahim has worked as a spot boy on various shoots. His last project was Shamshera. When the lockdown was announced, Fahim was out of a job and, adding to his woes, he lost his house too. “Today he is out of a HOME, food and money. His primary need at the moment is a ROOF on his head. A room anywhere in Andheri, Versova, Goregaon or any part of the city would be a boon for him. These days he sleeps outside cafes. If anyone hears of a vacant space that Fahim can be accommodated in please let me know,” the social media post read.Eight good samaritans, after seeing Divya Unny’s post, came together to collect Rs 17,000 and arranged for a rented home and some essentials for Fahim Shaikh. Talking to The Quint, Fahim says, “I am thankful that some people came forward to help and I hope that I get some work so I can sustain.”Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 45 Lakh to CINTAA to Help Daily WagersNot just spot boys like Fahim, many others who work on sets of films have been dealing with a crisis on a daily basis. “A boy wrote to me on Instagram yesterday. His name is Danish Khan and he works with a group of dadas who set up vanity vans in Film City. His mother Shabana is suffering from active TB in her liver. Since shoots are stalled and vanity vans are obviously out of use, he hasn’t been paid and is in dire need of money for his mother’s medicines. I know that a lot of people have been contributing to their maximum capacity, and so have I. But this request came to me directly and I really wish to help him. If anyone’s willing to make any amount of monetary donation please tag yourselves here and I’ll send you the details. I shall also share medical reports and ultrasounds if you need proof of the patient’s situation. There’s no minimum amount- any contribution will help this boy and his family,” Divya’s note read.“The Facebook community has been very helpful in coming forward to help when I posted about these people from the industry who need help,” Divya Unny told The Quint.Spot Boys, Make Up Artists Hit Hard as Shoots Halted for COVID-19 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.