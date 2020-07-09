Soorma Bhopali to Muhammad Ali: Jagdeep's Memorable Roles

Veteran actor and comedian Jagdeep passed away on Wednesday, 8 July, at the age of 81. Though Jagdeep was praised for his comic timing, he started out as the protagonist in films such as Bhabhi (1957), Barkha (1959) and Bindiya (1960), starring opposite Nanda in the first two.

Jagdeep was born as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri on March 29, 1939, and the Partition brought him to Mumbai. From selling fruits to cutlery on trains, Jagdeep struggled a lot before getting a break in Bollywood.

Let us take a look at five of his most memorable roles on the silver screen: