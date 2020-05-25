With the country getting together to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr, wishes are pouring in from Bollywood. Quite a few celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan have taken to social media to share their traditional get-up along with greetings.Sara Ali Khan shared two photos, one of her childhood and the other from present times, and captioned them, “Eid Mubarak”.Ananya Panday shared a Boomerang video in her ethnic outfit, complete with a nose-ring on Instagram. “Eid Mubarak ...sending everyone lots of love, good energy, peace and a BIG virtual hug #StayHome #StaySafe”, the actor wrote.Peace & Love: Amitabh, Zaira, Shoojit Wish Fans on Eve of EidSonam Kapoor shared a photo from one of her photoshoots. “Eid Mubarak my brothers and sisters, may this years trials and tribulations become foundations of a better tomorrow. Thank you for praying for us this whole holy month of Ramazan . Have a blessed Eid”, she captioned it.Shraddha Kapoor also shared a boomerang clip of her offering namaz in one of her films.Take a look at some of the other wishes:Eid Mubarak 2020: Why is Eid-ul-Fitr Also Known as Meethi Eid? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.