Sonam Alleges Anil Didn’t Know of ‘Mr India’ Reboot; Slams Zafar

Sonam Kapoor has called out director Ali Abbas Zafar for failing to consult filmmaker Shekhar Kapur or her father Anil Kapoor before announcing a Mr India spin-off. The original 1987 hit comedy was directed by Kapur, produced by Boney Kapoor and starred Anil and Sridevi.

Sonam alleged in an Instagram post that Anil Kapoor was unaware that the film was being remade and “found out about it through social media”. She called the move “quite disrespectful and underhanded” considering Shekhar and Anil were “two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is”.