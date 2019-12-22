Sonakshi: Anti-CAA Stir More Important Than Dabangg 3 Earnings
Actor Sonakshi Sinha says the ongoing protests against the CAA-NRC and the discussions around it are more important than discussing Dabangg 3 earnings. She said that the topic is more important than discussing first-day collections of her new release with Salman Khan.
"We all know what is going on in the entire country," she said, referring to the CAA protests. "I think people know that what is more important, but I am honestly happy with the audience’s response to our film. At this moment, entire country has come together on this matter (CAA protests) and it is more important than a film."
Dabangg 3 collected Rs 24.5 crore at the box-office on its first day of release and added Rs 24.75 crore on Saturday. The film also faced an early hiccup when reports of it being leaked online came out. “I don’t know since how long we are urging the audience not to watch pirated films because it affects our industry in a negative way,” said Sonakshi, while interacting with the media at a Christmas celebration event with underprivileged kids of Angel Xpress Foundation.
Commenting on the nation-wide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act she said that she is with the people of the country and supports anyone who is protesting.
Sonakshi also commented on why Bollywood doesn’t come out and speak on issues that shadow the country. She explained:
“I think they don’t feel scared, but when they (celebrities) hit the streets, then the entire focus shifts on them. We know media cameras start following them, and because of that other people might feel ignored. If people can understand that they are also a part of the crowd, then they would definitely come out”Sonakshi Sinha
Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by brothers Salman and Arbaz Khan.
