Sonakshi as the Brave Sunderben Jetha in First Look From 'Bhuj'

Sonakshi Sinha shared her first look from her upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India and she looks every bit of the brave Gujarati Sunderben Jetha Madharparya she's playing.

Releasing the poster, Sonakshi wrote, "Honoured to play the HEROIC role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army! #BhujThePrideOfIndia a crucial incident from History will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP!"