Sonakshi as the Brave Sunderben Jetha in First Look From 'Bhuj'
'Bhuj: The Pride of India' will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar
Sonakshi Sinha shared her first look from her upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India and she looks every bit of the brave Gujarati Sunderben Jetha Madharparya she's playing.
Releasing the poster, Sonakshi wrote, "Honoured to play the HEROIC role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army! #BhujThePrideOfIndia a crucial incident from History will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP!"
Earlier, Ajay Devgn had shared his and Sanjay Dutt's looks from the film. He essays the role of IAF Wing Commander Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
"The untold story of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik and the brave women of Bhuj is coming to your homes," wrote Ajay.
The film, directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, revolves around the 1971 war. After the airstrip was destroyed by Pakistani air strikes, Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik rallied together 300 local women to help rebuild it so that the Indian Air Force could make a safe landing. He played a pivotal role in helping keep the airstrip operational even in the midst of heavy bombing from Pakistan. Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk and Sharad Kelkar are also part of the cast.
