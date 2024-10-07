Singham Again Trailer: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Join Forces

The trailer for Singham Again dropped on 7 October and it promises high octane action and the kind of action set pieces we’ve come to expect from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The trailer opens with Kareena Kapoor’s character Avni and Singham’s (Ajay Devgn) talking to their son about Ram’s fight to rescue Sita.
Soon after it is revealed that Singham will have to go on a similar mission to save Avni and fight the film’s ruthless antagonist played by Arjun Kapoor. But, in the cop universe, he isn’t alone in this fight.
Watch the trailer here:
Drawing parallels from the Ramayana, the trailer introduces Tiger Shroff’s character as the Lakshman to Singham’s Ram and Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao (Ranveer Singh) returns as his Hanuman. Add in Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar) and Shakti Shetty aka Lady Singham (Deepika Padukone) to the mix, and we have the recipe for Singham Again.
Singham Again is slated for release on 1 November.
Rohit Shetty’s cop universe started with Singham’s release in 2011 followed by a sequel Singham Returns in 2014, both focused on Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn). The third instalment, Simmba (2018) followed Sangram (Singh) and the next instalment titled Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, released in 2021.