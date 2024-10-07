Singham Again Trailer: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Join Forces

The trailer for Singham Again dropped on 7 October and it promises high octane action and the kind of action set pieces we’ve come to expect from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The trailer opens with Kareena Kapoor’s character Avni and Singham’s (Ajay Devgn) talking to their son about Ram’s fight to rescue Sita.

Soon after it is revealed that Singham will have to go on a similar mission to save Avni and fight the film’s ruthless antagonist played by Arjun Kapoor. But, in the cop universe, he isn’t alone in this fight.

Watch the trailer here: