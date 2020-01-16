Sidharth Malhotra as Capt Vikram Batra in ‘Shershaah’ First Look

The three posters show Sidharth in the battlefield with many other soldiers. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Shershaah also stars Kiara Advani.

Vikram Batra was inducted as a lieutenant in the 13 JAK Rifles on 6 December 1997, and promoted to the rank of Captain during the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan. Often referred to as Sher Shah by the Pakistani Army, Batra was martyred at the age of 24, on 7 July 1999, defending Point 4875 in Kargil and was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his service to the nation