Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: No Saavdhani Needed We Are Out!

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the Hindi film industry’s coming out party. This film sets a clean slate for love, unprejudiced and pure.

When I entered an early morning first show of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan at a theatre in Sion, Mumbai, little did I expect the hall to be half packed. More so, since I had read a self-confessed not so homophobic comment to my Facebook post looking for company to watch this film that said - “who wants to wake up early morning and wank to fags”. Well, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has very little to wank to, and nothing to wonder about. This film is as ‘ordinary’ as any Ayushmann Khurrana brand of social film could be. And its simplicity lies in how explicit the content is. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan stars two young men who end up recreating Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Jab We Met when one partner pulls the other inside a train. They don’t have a bent wrist and neither do they give flying kisses nor become best friends to all the women. In fact, if this is the definition of being gay, I know far too many heterosexual people who do all of the above.

Like any grass-rooted, self-respecting desi film with ambitions of being a blockbuster, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan sets out in a train. The family is out for a wedding, but things take a different turn when the bride’s dad (Gajraj Rao) ends up watching his son (Jitendra Kumar) lip-locking with another man (Ayushmann Khurrana). Papa is in shock, so much so that he pukes and gets furious. However, he holds on to his gussa, because – log kya kahenge?