Box Office: Ayushmann’s ‘SMZS’ Overtakes Vicky’s ‘Bhoot’ on Day 1

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sequel to 2017’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and is a comedy about a gay couple whose families struggle to come to terms with their relationship. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Bhoot - The Haunted Ship is a horror film set in an abandoned ship. Part of a trilogy, it stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana.