Box Office: Ayushmann’s ‘SMZS’ Overtakes Vicky’s ‘Bhoot’ on Day 1
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has earned Rs 9.55 crore on opening day. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh observed that the romantic comedy fared especially well in Delhi-NCR and Punjab, aided by Ayushmann’s personal brand and Maha Shivratri, which was a holiday in parts of India.
Vicky Kaushal’s horror film Bhoot - The Haunted Ship, which hit theatres alongside Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on 21 February, opened at Rs 5.10 crores, matching figures predicted ahead of its release.
Ayushmann and Vicky’s respective films are both their third-highest day 1 earners. Their highest opening day figures are for Bala (Rs 10.15 crore) and Uri (Rs 8.20 crore), respectively.
Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sequel to 2017’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and is a comedy about a gay couple whose families struggle to come to terms with their relationship. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Bhoot - The Haunted Ship is a horror film set in an abandoned ship. Part of a trilogy, it stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana.
