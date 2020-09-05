Showik and Miranda Likely to Be Produced In Mumbai Court

Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda were arrested on Friday night by the NCB.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda who were arrested on Friday night in connection with the drugs probe in the ongoing investigation on actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, are likely to be produced in a Mumbai court on Saturday. Showik is actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother, while Miranda was the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s house caretaker.

Chakraborty and Miranda were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under various sections of the NDPS Act on Friday after questioning.

As per a report on India Today TV, the NCB will seek 4-6 days of custody of Showik Chakraborty and he will be taken for a medical test before his court appearance.

