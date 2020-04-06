Big B’s Short Film ‘Family’ Attributes A New Meaning to The Word
Leading actors from Hindi and regional cinema have united to share screen space in a new short movie titled Family . The film, which the actors made in their respective houses underlines that India is peopled with diverse cultures and languages, but that is not a deterrent to their unity.
Sony TV took to Twitter and posted a link to the short film. the caption to their tweet reads: “Presenting ‘Family’, a made-at-home short film featuring @SrBachchan, #Rajnikanth #RanbirKapoor @priyankachopra @aliaa08, #Chiranjeevi @Mohanlal, #Mammootty, @meSonalee @prosenjitbumba #ShivaRajkumar & @diljitdosanjh. Supported by #SonyPicturesNetworksIndia & #KalyanJewellers.”
Nationality is not the only thing that binds this ‘family’- a shared sense of fortitude seems to be prevailing in the actors as they resist against coronavirus pandemic, spending time in self-isolation at home.
The short film panders to different people throughout the country. As they interact with each-other, the actors have a sense of ease-the kind of ease one would have with a family member.
Just before the short film aired, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: “T 3493 - Sometimes the impossible is possible ! Sometimes an idea does unfold fruitfully ! Sometimes when you seek you get ! Never before was something like this attempted ! WE ARE ONE ! Watch ‘Family’ #TonightAt9OnSony”
The film concludes with Amitabh Bachchan assuring that the nation is as united as a family in their target to contain the coronavirus pandemic. He also said that the film fraternity would make donations to daily wage earners, who are most affected by the loss of employment that has come as a consequence of deferred shoots and lockdown.
