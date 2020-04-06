Big B’s Short Film ‘Family’ Attributes A New Meaning to The Word

Leading actors from Hindi and regional cinema have united to share screen space in a new short movie titled Family . The film, which the actors made in their respective houses underlines that India is peopled with diverse cultures and languages, but that is not a deterrent to their unity.

Sony TV took to Twitter and posted a link to the short film. the caption to their tweet reads: “Presenting ‘Family’, a made-at-home short film featuring @SrBachchan, #Rajnikanth #RanbirKapoor @priyankachopra @aliaa08, #Chiranjeevi @Mohanlal, #Mammootty, @meSonalee @prosenjitbumba #ShivaRajkumar & @diljitdosanjh. Supported by #SonyPicturesNetworksIndia & #KalyanJewellers.”