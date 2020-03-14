Shoot of Shahid’s ‘Jersey’ Suspended Due to Coronavirus Scare
The shooting of Shahid Kapoor’s next film Jersey, a Hindi remake of a Telugu film by the same, has been suspended until further notice.
The actor took to Twitter to announce that it was measure “to curb the spread of coronavirus”.
“At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe,” he wrote.
Major portions of the film have been shot in Chandigarh. The first schedule of the film began in December 2019.
Apart from Jersey, many other films have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak and have called off shooting or release of films. Tamil actor Vikram’s upcoming film Cobra was recently cancelled in Russia due to the outbreak.
Recently, the shoot of Salman Khan’s Radhe which was to be held in Thailand later this month, was also called off as several coronavirus cases were detected in the country. Around 82 cases of coronavirus infections have been reported in Thailand so far.
There have also been reports of a delay in the shoot of Brahmastra, but there has been no confirmation from the makers so far.
The release of the films Sooryavanshi and Sir have also been delayed.
The novel coronavirus has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and has spread to over 100 countries. In India, 83 people have tested positive for the virus so far.
