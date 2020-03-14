Shoot of Shahid’s ‘Jersey’ Suspended Due to Coronavirus Scare

The shooting of Shahid Kapoor’s next film Jersey, a Hindi remake of a Telugu film by the same, has been suspended until further notice.

The actor took to Twitter to announce that it was measure “to curb the spread of coronavirus”.

“At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe,” he wrote.