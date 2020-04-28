Coronavirus pandemic has caused many films to delay their date of release and even forced some to release on digital streaming platforms. Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan was scheduled to release on 17 April, however, it got postponed until further notice.In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, the director has now revealed that he is open to a digital release of the film if the lockdown doesn’t end anytime soon. “As a filmmaker, I’d want to see my film open in the theatres, but the situation today is unlike anything anyone had ever experienced. So, I’m open to a digital release if need be, but we will take a decision after May 3,” said Shoojit Sircar.However, he made it clear that his next, Sardar Udham Singh biopic starring Vicky Kaushal will have to release on the big screen. The film’s shooting is complete and was in the post-production stage when the lockdown began.“Since it is scheduled for January 2021, we are not thinking about it right now. I’d like a film like this to be a big screen experience. I have lived with this dream for so long that when we were shooting at Jallianwala Bagh, I had tears in my eyes.”Shoojit SircarShoojit also said post lockdown, people “will invest in a bigger and better TV or a home theatre” which will require cost correction in film budgets and a cap on the price of film tickets. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)