‘Shimla Mirchi’ Trailer: Rajkummar, Hema, Rakul in a Love Triangle
The trailer for Shimla Mirchi just dropped. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini. It is directed by Ramesh Sippy.
A love story at heart, Shimla Mirchi follows the lives of Avi (Rajkummar Rao) and Naina (Rakul Preet Singh). Avi generally has trouble expressing his feelings; however, after falling in love with Naina, he decides to confess his feelings through a love letter. But that’s when the comedy takes an unexpected turn as the letter finds itself in the wrongful hands of Naina’s mother, played by Hema Malini. Now, Hema Malini has fallen for Avi; the latter however has trouble communicating the truth.
Watch the trailer here:
The romantic-comedy is set to hit theatres on 3 January 2020.
Rajkummar Rao recently finished filming for the film adaptation The White Tiger, which also stars Priyanka Chopra. She took to Instagram to write a long note about the “hardworking crew” and “delightful cast” she has worked with.
Priyanka began with, “Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #TheWhiteTiger. It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department. The most hard working crew.. and such a delightful cast. Thank you for all your brilliance. I can’t wait to see the finished product and share it with the world...”
Adapted from Indian-Australian author Aravind Adiga's prize-winning novel of the same name, The White Tiger, will be helmed by Iranian American Ramin Bahrani, known for acclaimed films like Chop Shop, Goodbye Solo and 99 Homes, will begin shooting in India later this year.
Rajkummar Rao will also be starring in Anurag Basu’s Ludo which stars an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, and will be jointly produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)