‘Shimla Mirchi’ Trailer: Rajkummar, Hema, Rakul in a Love Triangle

The trailer for Shimla Mirchi just dropped. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini. It is directed by Ramesh Sippy.

A love story at heart, Shimla Mirchi follows the lives of Avi (Rajkummar Rao) and Naina (Rakul Preet Singh). Avi generally has trouble expressing his feelings; however, after falling in love with Naina, he decides to confess his feelings through a love letter. But that’s when the comedy takes an unexpected turn as the letter finds itself in the wrongful hands of Naina’s mother, played by Hema Malini. Now, Hema Malini has fallen for Avi; the latter however has trouble communicating the truth.

Watch the trailer here: