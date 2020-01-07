Chopra’s ‘Shikara’ Takes on Radicalism, ‘Azaadi’ & Refugee Crisis

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s latest film, Shikara, is a love story set around the events of 19 January 1990, the day where hoards of Kashmiri Pundits were forced to flee the Kashmir valley, following persecution and threats by militants and radical Islamists.

Given the current political climate, the images of violence in the trailer are bound to arouse extreme emotions. Today the same ‘azaadi’ slogans used by the militants back then, have assumed a new meaning, with protesters using it as a strong opposing statement to Indian government’s NRC (National Register of Citizens) and CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) policies that puts minorities in a vulnerable position.

“When hate is all that is left, love is your only weapon,” the filmmaker says in the tagline at the end of the trailer.