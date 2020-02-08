‘Shikara’ and ‘Malang’ Open Decently at the Box Office
This week’s new releases Shikara and Malang opened to decent numbers in Indian theatres. Shikara, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, a romantic drama set in the backdrop of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus collected Rs 1.20 crore. Unlike a mainstream commercial Hindi film, Shikara had a limited release which focused mainly on multiplexes.
Malang on the other hand, a typical Bollywood commercial film featuring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Khemu and others earned Rs 6.71 crore.
Both films will need to see a jump in collections over the weekend and sustain their earnings over their first week at the box office to be considered successes. Shikara is likely to see an upward trend in ticket sales due to good reviews and word of mouth publicity. However, it is Aditya Roy Kapur who needs a hit since both his last releases Ok Jaanu and Kalank were failures.
