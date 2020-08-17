Shashank Khaitan Reveals Why Varun-Starrer 'Mr Lele' Got Stalled

Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan had announced their third film together back in January this year. The duo, who have earlier collaborated on Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2017) and Badrinth Ki Dulhania (2017), had made the decision to shelve the film even before the ongoing pandemic.

"As per our original plan, we were supposed to start filming on March 13. The delay was announced on March 15. So the stalling of our film was a blessing in disguise; otherwise, we would have ended up spending a lot more on the pre-production," Khaitan told Mid Day.