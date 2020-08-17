Shashank Khaitan Reveals Why Varun-Starrer 'Mr Lele' Got Stalled
The film got shelved even before the coronavirus pandemic.
Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan had announced their third film together back in January this year. The duo, who have earlier collaborated on Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2017) and Badrinth Ki Dulhania (2017), had made the decision to shelve the film even before the ongoing pandemic.
"As per our original plan, we were supposed to start filming on March 13. The delay was announced on March 15. So the stalling of our film was a blessing in disguise; otherwise, we would have ended up spending a lot more on the pre-production," Khaitan told Mid Day.
Mr. Lele is the second movie the duo have decided to set aside due to the COVID-19 situation, the first being Ranbhoomi. Rumours suggested that the delay is due to Varun Dhawan’s busy work schedule. Janhvi Kapoor is also rumored to be a part of the film.
Asked about the delay, Shashank said, “We were not able to form a flow for the shoot. It was a small film that is based in Mumbai, but things were not falling in place. I kept feeling that something is not right. Since Karan [Johar], Varun and I collectively felt it, we decided to hold off the project for the time being.”
The poster was shared in January by Karan Johar. The film, which is being produced by Dharma Productions, was initially given a release date of January 1, 2021.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.