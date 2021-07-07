ADVERTISEMENT

Sharmila Tagore Recalls Meeting Dilip Kumar for the First Time

Sharmila Tagore shares what Satyajit Ray thought of Dilip Kumar.

Abira Dhar
Bollywood
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dilip Kumar, Sharmila Tagore and Bindu in B R Chpora's Dastaan (1972).</p></div>
i

Sharmila Tagore and Dilip Kumar had shared screen space in BR Chopra's thriller Dastaan. But way before that, like everyone else, Sharmila was also a fangirl of Kumar. Speaking to The Quint, the veteran actor fondly remembers meeting the superstar for the first time.

Sharmila Tagore's Fangirl Moment

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Scene from Sharmila Tagore and Dilip Kumar film 'Dastaan'</p></div>

Scene from Sharmila Tagore and Dilip Kumar film 'Dastaan'

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

"I remember when I first came to Bombay, I wanted to meet him because I was a fan. I requested Shaktiji to introduce us, but he didn't. However, as luck would have it, I got to know his sister Farida. Farida took me to meet him and I became very tongue-tied. Dilip Kumar was so charming, and he put me at ease. He said that he had seen 'Apur Sansar' and was aware of Satyajit Ray."
Sharmila Tagore, Actor

Satyajit Ray's Views on Dilip Kumar

According to Sharmila Tagore, Ray had said that Dilip Kumar was the best method actor he had ever known. That was a great complement to Kumar.

Dilip Kumar, An Actor Who Always Stood For a Cause

Dilip Kumar was a person who always stood up for a cause. And, like Tagore says, he was the kind of person the industry listened to. Every time there was a natural calamity, fundraisers were organised by Kumar. Cricket matches were held in order to raise money.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rishi Kapoor and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi during a&nbsp;fundraiser cricket match. </p></div>

Rishi Kapoor and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi during a fundraiser cricket match.

(Photo Courtesy: Instahtam/@kareenakapoorkhan)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The film industry with Indira Gandhi.</p></div>

The film industry with Indira Gandhi.

(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Raj Babbar)

"There is that iconic picture where the entire industry, from Feroz Khan to Raj Kapoor to Dilip Kumar to me Saira Banu, BR Chopra and Dharmendra, had assembled. That was the kind of unity the industry had then. We all came together and often met at Dilip Kumar's house to discuss matters of Cine workers Welfare Association etc. All those meetings Dilip Kumar used to preside on, and he would treat us to lovely samosas and tea".
Sharmila Tagore, Actor
Dilip Kumar & His Love for Sports

Sharmila Tagore goes to share that the legendary actor was not just into acting. He loved other things too, sports being one. Dilip Kumar was very good at sports, Tagore says.

"I remember when we were shooting for 'Dastaan', there was an indoor badminton court behind Chopra ji's house, where Yusuf sahab used to play. And even I played with him. Badly, of course. And he knew all about cricket. Then he played chess. I remember once we had gone to Khandala for Anupama's shooting, and he had the room next to us. Tiger was visiting me at that time. Tiger and he played chess. And Tiger came back so impressed. He said, "Oh God! He beat me thoroughly."
Sharmila Tagore, Actor
"In every film he was brilliant. He is a legend. He will be remembered. And even in today's time, when there are so many actors, and so many people come and go, Dilip Kumar stood tall. He was very well-loved by everyone", Sharmila Tagore signs off.

Dilip Kumar Tribute: Top 15 Films & 20 Iconic Dialogues of the 'King of Tragedy'

