'Shakuntala Devi' Explores The Complex Mother-Daughter Dynamic

Moitra says, “The idea was to depict damaging cyclical patterns, the bitterness that is handed down. Shakunta Devi hates her father but she slowly starts turning into him. When her ex-husband gently coaxes her into sending their daughter to a boarding school, she corrects herself. Without the exposition, I tried to underline how we place mothers on a pedestal, while crafting the dialogue. They are not allowed to make mistakes. Like Anu says of her mother, ‘We don’t share a Devi Bhakt relationship’ or how she is not a mother out of books or films. For me, ‘Unishe April’, the Bengali film was a reference. We wanted to stray away from the male gaze of the nurturing mother, who always puts others first. Anu, Nayanika and the co-producer Shikhaa are mothers while Vidya, Sanya and I are not. We discussed a lot about what motherhood means to us and how those ideas don’t find enough representation. We didn’t want to miss this opportunity that the biopic presented to delve into a mother-daughter dynamic.”