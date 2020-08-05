'Shakuntala Devi' Sensitizes Us to Humane Aspects of Numbers

Shakuntala Devi’s biopic travels from gender in mathematics to the changing notions of motherhood and lost childhood; but most importantly, it humanizes maths.

Who is a mathematician? Is it someone who has an academic degree in maths? What about a woman who can perform mathematics on stage by conducting complex large calculations without the help of machines? Can we not call such a performer of mathematics, a mathematician? This is the key question Anu Menon’s film asks. Mathematics has predominantly been understood as the genius of the human mind (almost always male) ‘Mathesis’ is the word used in western philosophy for mental calculations. Philosophers like Immanuel Kant placed this mental efficiency of counting (mathesis universalis) as the universal superior skill of the human animal. Though this basic operation holds true for all human beings, some excel in such calculations while others get absolutely horrified by numbers! But it is important to note that in this sense of ‘mathesis’, every human being is a mathematician.