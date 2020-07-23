Here are Reel & Real Life Photos of Shakuntala Devi & Her Husband
'Shakuntala Devi' premieres on Disney+Hotstar on 31 July.
As Shakuntala Devi is ready for a digital premiere on Disney+Hotstar on 31 July, actor Jisshu Sengupta shared an unseen picture from the film. Featuring him as Vidya Balan's husband in the film, the photograph shows the two of them in an adorable moment.
While that is the reel life pair of mathematical genius Shakuntala Devi and her husband, here's the real life photograph of the couple, shared by their daughter Anupama Banerji.
Shakuntala Devi earned the moniker ‘human computer’ for her impressive ability to memorise and compute numbers in record time, a talent that earned her a spot in The Guinness Book of World Records in 1982. She also authored several books on several subjects such as arithmetic, puzzles and astrology during her lifetime. Her book, The World of Homosexuals, is considered to be the first study of homosexuality in India.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.