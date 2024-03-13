'Shaitaan' Box Office Day 5: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan Film to Enter Rs 100 Cr Club

Vikas Bahl's supernatural horror thriller Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika, witnessed a sharp decline on Tuesday, 12 March after performing remarkably well over the weekend.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film, which hit the big screens on Friday 8 March, has raked in Rs 61.25 crore within its five-day run in theatres.
In continuation of the report, Shaitaan earned Rs 6.50 crore net on Tuesday, 12 March. The film opened to a decent collection of Rs 14.75 crore on Friday followed by Rs 18.75 crore on Day 2 (Saturday), and Rs 20.5 crore on Day 3 (Sunday).
As per Sacnilk, the film's total collection stands at Rs 68.13 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 88 crore worldwide. The film is soon expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club globally.
In addition to the lead actors, Shaitaan also stars Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj in pivotal roles. The film is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash and is jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Jyoti Deshpande, and Abhishek Pathak.
