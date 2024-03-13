'Shaitaan' Box Office Day 5: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan Film to Enter Rs 100 Cr Club

In continuation of the report, Shaitaan earned Rs 6.50 crore net on Tuesday, 12 March. The film opened to a decent collection of Rs 14.75 crore on Friday followed by Rs 18.75 crore on Day 2 (Saturday), and Rs 20.5 crore on Day 3 (Sunday).

As per Sacnilk, the film's total collection stands at Rs 68.13 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 88 crore worldwide. The film is soon expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club globally.

In addition to the lead actors, Shaitaan also stars Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj in pivotal roles. The film is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash and is jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Jyoti Deshpande, and Abhishek Pathak.